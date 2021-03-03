Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Just a reminder: don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead when going to bed Saturday, March 13!
March 14: worship on the Fourth Sunday of Lent at 9 a.m. Pr. Matthew Finney will lead the congregation in a service of Holy Communion (pew) and present the sermon for the morning. We will install the 2021 Council during the service. Those serving this year are Butch Fox, Pat Moser, Sue Hoffman, Janet Schaeffer, Nancy Fioriglio, Kay Barr, Bob Borneman, Gerry Flicker, Roberta Korsak, Charles Hoffman, and being voted on at the Congregational meeting on March 7 are Merle Deery and Bob Gabel. There will also be a new youth council member installed, but youth will be voted on at Congregational Meeting. The member ministering as Acolyte/Lector/Assisting Minister is currently vacant for this Sunday. Diane Houck will be the guest musician playing on the piano this Sunday. Confirmation class will have their class at 10:15 a.m. via Zoom in their homes.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
March 17: Lent service, led by Pr. Matt Finney, will be available to view on the church’s Facebook page at 6 p.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: Before you join us on 91.3 FM or stlukegilbertsville.org for worship, make sure you’ve turned your clocks AHEAD one hour before going to bed Saturday! Worship with us via livestream from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound. You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. Please look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Note that all services will be livestreamed until further notice. For a special treat, go to stlukegilbertsville.org. Click on the “More” tab, scroll down to “St. Luke Scrapbook.” Watch our special video, produced by our own Joe Vendetti.
March 14: is the fourth Sunday in Lent. The sermon text for the day is Numbers 21: 4-9. It is about “Lifting Up the Serpent.” “So Moses made a serpent of bronze, and put it upon a pole; and whenever a serpent bit someone, that person would look at the serpent of bronze and live.”
Wednesday: fourth midweek service in Lent. Join us at 7 p.m. on stlukegilbertsville.org.
Community Clothing Rack: open on March 17 and 24 for “shopping.” Times of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. Note that masks and physical distancing are required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
In-house worship: continues with one service at 10:30 a.m. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, at WFMZ.com, or log on to the Trinity’s website, www.trinitybech.com.
Trinity’s Sunday School: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. for all youth. The adult discussion class has been suspended, but we hope to resume later in the spring.
Wednesdays: Due to the pandemic, we will not be having Lenten Soup suppers at this time. Holden Evening Prayer has begun and will continue through Lent on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
First communion classes: each Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. during Lent. Any young person 10 years of age or older who has not yet received their first communion is eligible to participate in these classes. Let Pastor Zaiser know if interested.
Roast Beef Take Out Only Event: March 20. The menu consists of roast beef, au jus, potato filling, and pepper cabbage and a roll a suitable size to make a sandwich. The dessert included will be cookies. $5 per dinner. Purchase tickets in advance. Pickup is 1 to 5 p.m. Any questions, please contact the church office.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. If you would like a newsletter mailed to you, call the church office.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: available to purchase for $4 per coupon in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment. Donate used cleats, balls, pads, guards, for needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: The sales will be the 3rd Tuesday of the month. Orders will have to be placed on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, let Kitty Isett know. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
PJ Project: continuing to collect gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults. All sizes male/female would be appreciated. Bring your donation to the box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
Need a ride?: volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
March 14: Good Shepherd will offer worship online. We will continue our Lenten Sermon Series Lessons from Exile. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of Lenten resources including worship, prayers, and study.
While we are in the process of social distancing: check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and also is available later in the day for viewing.
Midweek Lent services: livestreaming March 17 and 24 at 7 p.m. on YouTube.
Free Drive-Thru Take Out Meal: every Saturday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
March 14: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion service in the church and the 10:15 a.m. worship service in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.
Guidelines: we require all church service attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. Our Community Dinner will not be offered until further notice. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.