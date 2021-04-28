St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: 8 a.m. for worship in our parking lot and also at 9:30 a.m. livestreaming worship on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive-Thru Take-out Meal: every Saturday 4:30 yo 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
May 9: Good Shepherd will offer worship online. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of Lenten resources including worship, prayers, and study.
While we are in the process of social distancing: check our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. Find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
May 9: worship on this Sixth Sunday of Easter at the 9 a.m. worship service. Pr. Matthew Finney will lead the congregation in the service and present the sermon. Acolyte/lector/assisting minister for the 9 a.m. service will be Nancy Fioriglio. Confirmation will be held at 10 a.m. in the social hall. Wear a mask to class.
Guidelines: must wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter church through side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through front doors, unless use of elevator required. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time. Bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Lutheran Ladies Lunch: May 11 at 11:30 a.m. held outside at the home of Sue Hoffman (contact Sue with your food order from Main Street Pub, Bally). If inclement weather, it will be held in the social hall.
May 11: June Niantic News newsletter articles are due to the office, Quilt Tying will be held in the social hall at 9:30 a.m. (wear a mask). Finance Committee meeting will be 7:30 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Pastor Matt’s office hours: Friday’s from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
May 9: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion and 10:15 a.m. worship services. All welcome. We require all church service attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro
Collection for Pine Ridge Reservation: Members have been collecting money and needed items for Native Americans in the Sioux community on the Pine Ridge Reservation in Wanblee, South Dakota. In the fall, members collected money to purchase propane heaters, food, shoes, children’s clothing and toys for Christmas presents. Now members are collecting for another trip planned in June. The goal is to send 30 school bags filled with school supplies. Baby supplies are also greatly needed such as diapers, formula, onesies, socks, food, blankets, and bottles. Collection boxes for school supplies and baby items are located in the narthex of the church. Anyone wishing to help with this Native American ministry needs may drop off items in the labeled boxes of the church at 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. Please call ahead to make certain someone is there, 610-582-8167. Any questions, contact Kayla Arantowicz at karantow13gmail.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sunday: continuing with in-house worship, with one service at 10:30 a.m. Starting June 6, we will return to our regular summer schedule, worship will be at 9 a.m. only. Service will continue to be livestreamed via Facebook. No need to call to reserve. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
Sunday School: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. for all youth. The adult discussion class has resumed. Held in basement beneath the sanctuary. No Sunday School during the Summer and will resume in September.
Miller-Keystone Blood Drive: May 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Joseph's Hill Lutheran Church. Thank you for giving the gift of life.
Trinity Newsletter: in container in parking lot along the church office walkway for those unable to come to church. Call the church office to have it mailed.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 each supports In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. Available in church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donate used sporting equipment (used cleats, balls, pads, guards) to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, let Kitty Isett know. Pick up will be at the old store every month.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male and female. Drop off in box in Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.