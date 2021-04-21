St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: 8 a.m. worship in our parking lot and also at 9:30 a.m. livestreaming worship on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive-Thru Take-out Meal: every Saturday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, check our website or call the office, leave a voicemail message.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
May 2: Good Shepherd will offer worship online. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of Lenten resources including worship, prayers, and study.
While we are in the process of social distancing: check website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. Find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
May 2: worship on this Fifth Sunday of Easter at the 9 a.m. Holy Communion worship service. Pr. Matthew Finney will lead the congregation in the service and present the sermon. We will celebrate Church Music Sunday on this Sunday. Our acolyte/lector/assisting minister for the 9 a.m. service will be Sue Hoffman. Greeter for the morning will be Ginnie Wilkinson. Confirmation will be held at 10 a.m. in the social hall. Wear a mask to class.
Guidelines: wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time. Bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
May 2: in-house worship, with one service at 10:30 a.m. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
Sunday School: 9:15-10:15 a.m. for all youth. The adult discussion class has resumed.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 each, supporting In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project, in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donate used cleats, balls, pads, guards, to In Ian’s Boots to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: sales are 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male and female. Place in box in Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.