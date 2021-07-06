St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
July 18: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 9:30 a.m. Praise Service in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome. All church service attendees required to wear a mask who have not been vaccinated and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to; masks must be worn to sing. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
Calvary United Church of Christ
1231 Route 100, Barto
July 18: As we continue our shared ministry with Pennsburg UCC, join us for worship, held at Calvary UCC (1231 Route 100, Barto) beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Dave Brumbaugh leading us in worship.
July 25: join us for worship at Pennsburg UCC (775 Main Street, Pennsburg) beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Dave Brumbaugh leading us in worship.
July 31: Calvary UCC (1231 Route 100, Barto) will host a 25cent Clothing (and more) Sale, plus a Pop-Up Yard Sale, with outdoor space available for vendors. This event is 8 to 11 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. Visit www.CalvaryUccBarto.com to register to be a vendor, and for additional information.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
July 18: worship on this the Eighth Sunday after Pentecost at the 9 a.m. worship service. Pastor Matthew Finney will be leading the worship service and preaching the sermon. Our assistant for the 9 a.m. service will be Terry Flicker and our Greeters/Ushers are Gerry Flicker and Nancy Fioriglio. We will have special music, on this Sunday morning, by Elisa Mata, her daughter Sofia, and Elisa’s friend; Suzanne Polak. Coffee and Conversation has resumed beginning at 8:30 a.m. and then again after the worship service in the Welcome Center. Masks are not required for worship, but if you feel more comfortable wearing one you are more than welcome to. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
July 20: Endowment Committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Pastor Matt’s office hours: Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
July 18: join us in the sanctuary for worship at 9:30 a.m. on the eighth Sunday of Pentecost. Communion is celebrated every Sunday. The sermon text for the day is Mark 6:6:30-34, 53-56. This is the story of Christ feeding the multitudes. 56And wherever he went, into villages or cities or farms, they laid the sick in the marketplaces, and begged him that they might touch even the fringe of his cloak; and all who touched it were healed.
We continue to take precautions: Should you not feel ready to return to indoor worship, listen on 91.3FM or watch as we livestream at stlukegilbertsville.org. All services will be livestreamed until further notice, no matter where the service is held.
Community Clothing Rack: open July 21 and 28 for shopping 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sunday: open for in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Registration required in advance on our website or by calling the office. Livestreamed worship continues on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive-Thru Take Out Meal: every Saturday 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. Check our website for new learning opportunities offered throughout the summer! For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Trinity’s Church Council voted to relax COVID restrictions effective immediately: Members and visitors are still requested to sign in for worship services. Masks and social distancing are optional. This means that you may sit anywhere in the sanctuary. Chairs will remain set up in the narthex for anyone who still wishes to socially distance. Also, as stated, masks are optional. We ask that everyone be respectful of others and their choices. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. Any questions, contact the church office. There will be no Sunday School during July and August.
July 18: 9 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service in Bechtelsville Park. Fellowship picnic and games for all generations to follow. Hamburgers, hot dogs, beverages and paper products will be provided. Guests are asked to bring a side dish or dessert, and lawn chairs. Bring a friend — all are welcome! In case of inclement weather, activities will be held in the church.
Vacation Bible School “BAOBAB BLAST:” July 26 to 30, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., for children ages 4 through fifth grade. Registration forms are on the bulletin board in the Narthex or contact the church office for more information.
Camp Noah NOAH 2021: Aug. 2 to 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oley Fairgrounds, 26 Jefferson St. Breakfast served 8:30 to 9 a.m. A unique educational experience nurturing skills for life, along with games, crafts and stories. Food will be provided, in a COVID-safe, outdoor setting with professional leaders. For children who have completed K-5th grades. Campers attend free. All food, materials, t-shirt included. Register at app.campdoc.com/register/campnoah.
Trinity Newsletter: in a container in the parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. To have it mailed, call the church office.
Scout Troop 511 hoagies: not sold July and August. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male and female. Place donations in box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
In Ian’s Boots: donate used sporting equipment such as used cleats, balls, pads, guards, gently used shoes and boots, to be distributed to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.