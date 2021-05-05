Huff’s Union Church, Hereford Township
Worship services: every Sunday morning at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Masks and social distancing are required. Online worship services are available at Huffschurch.com or on Facebook.
Adult Sunday School: meets at 9:15 a.m.
Children’s Sunday School: meets during the 10:30 service.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
May 16: Good Shepherd will offer worship online. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of Lenten resources including worship, prayers, and study.
While we are in the process of social distancing: check our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. Find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
May 16: join us in our pavilion for the 9:30 service or sit in your car in the parking lot and listen to 91.3FM. Note that all services will be livestreamed at www.stlukegilbertsville.org until further notice, no matter where the service is held. Should weather prevent us from worshiping outdoors, our worship leaders will livestream the service from the sanctuary. We will observe the seventh Sunday of Easter. The sermon text will be John 17:6-19. This is the story of Christ’s prayer for his disciples. ”But now I am coming to you, and I speak these things in the world so that they may have my joy made complete in themselves.”
Community Clothing Rack: open May 19 and 26 for shopping. Times of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
May 16: worship on this Seventh Sunday of Easter at the 9 a.m. worship service. The Confirmation classes and the youth will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon for the morning. Our assistants for the 9 a.m. service will be various youth of the congregation. The quilts that were tied this past week will be blessed during the service. Confirmation will be held at 10 a.m. in the social hall. Please wear a mask to class.
Guidelines: wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times. Enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side. Exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time. Bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home. Pastor Matt’s office hours are Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
May 16: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion in the church and the 10:15 a.m. Praise Service in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.
All church service attendees required: to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: 8 a.m. worship in our parking lot and also at 9:30 a.m. livestreaming worship on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, check our website or call the office. Leave a voicemail message and a staff member will return your call.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
May 16: continuing with in-house worship, with one service at 10:30 a.m. Starting June 6, we will return to our regular summer schedule, worship will be at 9 a.m. only. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
Sunday School: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. for all youth. The adult discussion class has resumed. No Sunday School during the Summer and will resume in September.
TLC Stitchers: Thursdays 6:30 to 8 p.m. Anyone can join to do all kinds of stitchery. We have several kits on display in the Parish Hall if interested in doing a project here or at home. Feel free to pick one up. Any questions see Ruth Weiser.
Trinity Newsletter: in a container in parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. Call the church office to have it mailed.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 each, supports In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. Available in church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Hoagies will not be sold in June, July & August.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male and female. Place in box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.