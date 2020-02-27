Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
March 7
Library Comic Con: noon to 4 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library. All ages welcome. Wear favorite costume. Meet professional artists, makers and cosplayers. No registration needed. Visit www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown.
March 10
Outsmart the Scammer: 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll At Home Services, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Bonnie L. Thompson, a financial advisor from Edward Jones, will share tips to spot red flags consistent with fraud, resources you can turn to and steps to take now to protect you and your family. Refreshments available. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP by March 6 at 610-473-3328.
March 14
Winter Wine Down Library Fundraiser: 6 to 9 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library. For ages 21 and older. Elegant evening of wine tasting, local foods and live music. $40 a ticket or $75 for two tickets. Visit https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown to purchase tickets.
Catholic Woman's Club of Berks County: 1p.m. in the school at St. Ignatius. Speakers will be Margaret and John Hueski. All Catholic women are invited.
March 19
45th Anniversary Celebration: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. meal and 1 to 2 p.m. After All Band at The Center at Spring Street, Boyertown. Dutch Platter appetizer, roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, Pa blend vegetables and a special dessert. Favors for all in attendance. Make reservation at 610-367-2313.
March 21
Chicken Pot Pie Dinner: 3 to 6 p.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Dine in only. Adults $10, children (6-12) $5. All welcome.
March 22
Designer Bag Bingo: 1 p.m. at Grill Fire Company, 739 Mountain View Road, Reading. Benefits Special Olympics PA. $25 per ticket. Call 484-345-0546.
March 28
Scrapbook Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at St. John (Hill) UCC, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Table is $25. Food for purchase. Register at www.stjohnhillucc.org. Call Tracy Kochey at 610-473-0322 or Nancy Weller at 610-367-8114.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
GoggleWorks Center, Suite 326
March 9: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monthly Digital Photography Competition by members. Free.
March 16: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Family Portraiture presented by Carrie Kizuka. Free.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown
www.boyertownareamulti-service.org, 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Move & Groove in Chairs: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Drumming Up Fitness: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays
Knit & Crochet Club: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Bingo: March 17, 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Sew Giving Club: 2 to 4 p.m. March 11, 18, 25
March 9: 6 to 8 p.m. Coloring with a Purpose
March 10: Apple Ipad/Iphone Class 12:45 to 2 p.m.
March 10: Hymn Sing Along with Robin & Sharon 1 to 2 p.m.
March 11: 10 to 11 a.m. Living Well with Diabetes.
March 12: 1 to 2 p.m. Music by Perfect Blend
March 13: 7 to 10 p.m. Dance featuring The Majestics
March 16: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. AAA Driver Improvement Course for First Time Participants. $10 for AAA members, $15 for non-members, $15 per couple when both AAA members. No cost for veterans. To register call AAA at 610-374-4531.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Lapsit Storytime: (birth to 18 months) Wednesdays 10:30 a.m., March 11.
Toddler Storytime: (18 to 36 months) Wednesdays 11 a.m. March 11.
Preschool Storytime: (ages 3 to 5) Thursdays 11 a.m. March 5, 12.
Adult Craft Club: third Tuesdays 10:30 a.m., $5, make seasonal crafts.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: March 18 and 25 at 7 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 and older, bring your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure). Story and mini craft. On March 25, your lovey will sleepover at library. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to.
March Family Challenge Exhibition: drop off March 14. Families and children ages 4 to 18. Design your own paper manipulation project and submit it for entry in our contest. Fold it, weave it, curl it – whatever you can think of! One $50 People’s Choice gift card will be awarded. See website for details and entry form.
March 14: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. Parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under. Dance, sing, tap along with instruments, use fun props like scarves, ribbons, or a parachute.