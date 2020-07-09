July 16
Cancer Support Group Meeting: 7 p.m. at the Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. The support group will meet every Thursday at 7 p.m. for eight consecutive weeks. This is a new group forming for anyone who has had cancer or is currently battling with cancer. Men and women over age 18 are welcome to attend, no matter what cancer diagnosis you received. There is no need to face cancer alone. There is no fee to participate with the group. The group will observe social distancing and face masks are optional. For more information call Cheryl Heineman at 610-762-0002 or email cherylca@ptd.net. Or call the church at 610-286-9124.
July 18
Pop Up Indoor and Outdoor Yard Sale: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Space is available by contacting the church office. $12 per space. 610-652-5023, www.calvaryuccbarto.com; calvaryucc@gmail.com.
July 24
OneRunTogether’s Jolly Jingle In July Virtual 5K/10K Race: held between 7 a.m. on Friday, July 24 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26. All runners and walkers that register will receive a wrapped Christmas present in July! Benefits local cancer patients. Visit www.oneruntogether.org or call 484-844-1249.
July 25
Pop-Up Outdoor Books-in-a-Bag Sale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mifflin Community Library Parking Lot, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington. Rain date Aug. 1. Help to support Mifflin Community Library. Buy a sealed bag of 10 children or 5 adult books for $5. Email friendsofmcl@yahoo.com for information.
July 31
Good Fellowship Riding Club: 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. Friday Night Fun Show starts 7 p.m. Open Point Show starts 9 a.m. Upcoming shows Aug. 9, Sept. 13. www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com
AARP
All in-person AARP events canceled until the end of 2020: canceled events include all in-person AARP chapter meetings. AARP chapters play an important role in your lives and in your local community, so you should feel free to hold meetings via phone, Skype, or other ways of convening virtually, as allowed in the AARP chapter bylaws.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Participate in virtual programs: connect via Zoom links from the library website (https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown) and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Six-word Memoirs: Each Monday in July a prompt will be posted on Facebook and Instagram to challenge patrons to write a 6-word memoir. Share your story with the library on Facebook, Instagram or by emailing sairra.cloen@gmail.com.
Weekly Photo Challenge (teens): Each Monday the library will share a photography opportunity, an idea for a creative challenge. Throughout the week, share your photo with #BCLphotochallenge via social media.
Saturday STEAM (all ages): Participate in STEAM activities from home. The library will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Post what you discover.
Teen Short Story Contest: Teens encouraged to submit short story for the library's summer writing contest. Stories should be up to 2,500 words (about 10 pages). Submissions should be double-spaced, Times New Roman 12pt (variations allowed if needed for the plot). Send as a PDF attachment to Lisa at boyertownlibraryyouth@gmail.com. Entries must be received by Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.
Build Your Story: Event for families of preschool to school age children that will be held on Thursdays through Aug. 13. Using materials available at home try an activity posted by the library. Have fun playing together!
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Children's Story Time: July 16 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 plus. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) Zoom Meeting ID: 722 7819 4940 Password: 9CKsSG
Baby Lapsits Story Time: July 21 at 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for infant to age 18 months (pre-walking). Designed for meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver. Caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in a variety of lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. Zoom Meeting ID: 782 9403 1797 Password: 9WmD1g
Children's Story Time: July 23 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) Zoom Meeting ID: 722 7819 4940 Password: 9CKsSG
Moe's & Sweet Ride Pop-Up Fundraiser: July 24 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive. Order a taco family pack from Moe's and/or ice cream from Sweet Ride for pick up on July 24. Orders must be placed by 10 p.m. on July 23. Check the library website or the events tab of the library's FB page. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Exeter Community Library. To order, go to: https://form.jotform.com/201386853937163
Baby Lapsits Story Time: July 28 at 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for infant to age 18 months (pre-walking). Designed for meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver. Caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in a variety of lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. Zoom Meeting ID: 782 9403 1797 Password: 9WmD1g
Family Book Club: July 28 from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom for families with children ages 4 and up. Families will read “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate, then discuss the book in a Zoom meeting with Miss Laura. Check the website or Facebook for details on book pickup and Zoom login info.
Children's Story Time: July 30 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) Zoom Meeting ID: 722 7819 4940 Password: 9CKsSG