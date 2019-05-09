Some of the Schuylkill River Trail in Berks County may periodically be closed over the next four weeks because of a tree removal project.
On Wednesday, May 8, an arborist started the process of removing more than 200 dead and diseased trees along a section of the Schuylkill River Trail in Berks County known as the Thun Trail.
Trail sections in the area may be closed according to the following timeline:
• May 8 to 17: Angstadt Lane Trailhead in Cumru Township, west to Wyomissing Road in West Reading
• May 20 to 31: Angstadt Lane Trailhead east to Proudfoot Drive in Robeson Township
• June 3 to 7: Stowe in West Pottsgrove Township, west to Morlatton Village area in Amity Township.
The Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area requests trail users to obey closure warning signs and use extreme caution while traveling the trail. The tree removal schedule may be extended due to inclement weather.
Schuylkill River Greenways operates and maintains the trail in Berks County. The Schuylkill River Trail is a multi-use path that will extend 120 miles from Frackville in Schuylkill County, through Montgomery, Chester and Berks Counties to Philadelphia. Most of the trail is built over abandoned railroad lines.
The public can find out more information about the trail sections listed above and how to find alternative routes during closures by visiting the Schuylkill River Trail interactive map at schuylkillriver.org./map.