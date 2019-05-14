The State Theatre of Boyertown is pleased to introduce a community fundraising program for fellow nonprofit organizations in Boyertown.
In an environment that requires more time and people to raise money, often with dwindling results, the State Theatre of Boyertown is offering a partnership opportunity where local nonprofits can rent the Theatre for fundraising events during off-movie hours.
Charles Haddad, president of the State Theatre Preservation Society, states that "The theatre desires to be an active participant in promoting community pride, community ownership and in supporting other nonprofits with our greatest resource — the theatre."
Nonprofit organizations can rent the theatre during the week, Monday through Friday for either mornings or afternoons. Rentals can also be made on Saturdays and Sundays between the hours of 9 a.m. to noon as well as 3:30 to 6 p.m.
The possibilities are limited only by the imagination of each group. Talent shows, concerts, plays, and of course movies are all possible. The theatre can provide staff for the concession stand as well as the bar if desired.
A state-of-the-art sound system and projector will ensure the highest quality audio visual for your event.
Contact Theatre Manager Shannon Anthony at info@boyertownstatetheatre.com for additional details.
Make your next fundraiser memorable and successful at the State Theatre.