Boyertown Area Multi-Service would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our “STAR” volunteers who have helped to make our organization “SHINE” during 2018.
We had over 600 volunteers who have logged in over 59,000 volunteer hours of service for 2018. These volunteers have served in various capacities for Multi-Service. Some of those areas and positions of ministration include: Meals on Wheels (drivers and runners), Meals on Wheels Preparation, Meals on Wheels Packing, Meals on Wheels Scheduling, Meals on Wheels Data Entry, Meals on Wheels Mailings, Medical Transportation, Kitchen Meal Preparation, Dish Washing, Help with Kitchen Laundry, Café Preparation, Café Clean-up, Center Assistance, Mailings, Registration Desk, Place Card Desk, Bingo Nite Kitchen Help, Bingo Nite Registration, Bingo Nite Callers, Bingo Nite Prize Pick-up, Outdoor Activities Monitor, Tournament Monitor, Arts and Crafts leaders, Quilters, Food Pantry Workers, Food Pantry Pick-up, Store-to-Door Grocery Shopping, Clerical Support, Data Entry, Tax Preparation Assistance, LIHEAP Form Assistance, APPRISE Assistance, Sew Giving Group, Magic Yarn Project, Operation Paperback, Special Events Assistance, Speaker’s Bureau, Christmas Room Elves, Maintenance help, Miscellaneous.
We cannot begin to express how grateful we are for our dedicated volunteers who are committed to making these programs successful. Because of you we are able to meet the needs and enrich the lives of our local residents, making the Boyertown area a better place to live and work for all of us.