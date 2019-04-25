BallyWho doesn't love the Easter Bunny? Who doesn't love the Easter Bunny? From Sandy Moser Bally Lions Club 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter SMS Email Finley and Brecken Troutman are happy to see the Easter Bunny. Submitted Photo Cora gives Easter Bunny a hug while mommy, Alyssa Albright, has hard time convincing Dakota that the bunny is friendly. Submitted Photo Bally Lions Club president holds his grandson Harrison Robbins who's not so sure what to make of that big furry rabbit. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rain, drizzle, puddles, wet grass didn't deter the turnout of children for the annual Bally Lions Club Egg Hunt. Some kids loved the Easter Bunny, while others, well, maybe not so much. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Easter Bunny Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDriver charged in McArdle’s Pub crash that seriously injured 2 menAn end-of-year look at Twin Valley internship programReligious protesters return to KU, students counter with no-hate messagesTexting truck driver charged in crash that killed Hamburg boy, 960 kids enroll in Kutztown's new Healthy Kids Running SeriesWorm race headlines 100th Children's Book Week in BoyertownOver 1,000 come out for Kutztown Easter on the FarmSittler Golf grows to bigger Berks location; celebrates final season in KutztownBerks Photographic Society hosts photo conferenceHamburg’s Art of the Brew sees big turnout Images Videos