Kicking off Alcohol Awareness Month with a ceremony at The State Museum, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board recently recognized 43 students who participated in the 27th annual Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest.
“Every year, I am always impressed by the creative and artistic ways the students of Pennsylvania depict a positive, no-use message when it comes to alcohol,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden. “Peer-to-peer messaging is an effective way of communicating these messages, and the colorful artwork created by the students who participated in our poster contest is impressive.”
In their winning designs, students focused on healthy alternatives to drinking, such as hobbies and extracurricular activities, and offered positive messages about the benefits of being alcohol-free.
The board will use the students’ designs to create a full-sized notebook, a planner, a sticker, and a small notepad. These materials will be distributed throughout Pennsylvania. In addition, grade winners will have their artwork reproduced in a calendar. Students who created the best pieces received cash prizes.
Nearly 420 students from 17 counties participated in this year’s contest, using crayons, ink, colored pencils, paint, and computer-generated imagery to create their posters. Entries were judged on presentation and message. Since the poster contest began in 1992, more than 36,000 entries have been submitted.
This year’s winning posters were displayed in The State Museum of Pennsylvania from April 1 through April 5.
Local Berks County winners are as follows:
• Print Winner: Alexis Wertz, grade 7, Tulpehocken Junior High School
• First Place Calendar Winners: Lauren Avery, grade 2, Schuylkill Valley Elementary School; Ella Anne Marous, grade 7, Tulpehocken Junior High School; Olivia Peluchette, grade 8, Tulpehocken Junior High School.
• Second Place Grade Winners: Maddy Snyder, grade 7, Tulpehocken Junior High School; Kyle Groff, grade 8, Tulpehocken Junior High School; Trey Crowley, Grade 10, Home School.
• Third Place Grade Winners: Katelyn Rears, grade 6, Reiffton School; Naomi Vogel, grade 8, Tulpehocken Junior High School.