Boyertown's Duryea Day returns after COVID restrictions canceled last year’s event, and the response has been positive.
“People seem to be really excited about the event returning and happy to have it back,” said Kendra Cook, executive director of the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles. “We’ve gotten a lot of interest on social media, and we’re pleased so far with the number of people who have already registered their vehicle for the event.”
The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, along with the Pottstown Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, will host the 55th Annual Duryea Day Antique & Classic Car & Truck Show & Flea Market on Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Boyertown Community Park.
The family-friendly event has been held in Berks County for more than 50 years. Hosting Duryea Day is even more significant this year.
“I think we all need a mental break from the pandemic,” said Cook. “Humans are social creatures, so I’m sure the social distancing and quarantining were difficult for some. We’re looking forward to a nice, outdoor event with lots of cool cars, trucks, and motorcycles to look at and enjoy.”
Cook said Duryea Day is a time where the staff and volunteers can count on seeing some of their friends with their cars.
“It really did hurt to not be able to get together last year,” she said. “We’re looking forward to seeing those that attend religiously and newcomers. The people and their stories are as much a part of Duryea Day as the cars,” said Cook.
Duryea Day is an antique and classic car, truck, and motorcycle show held in Boyertown Community Park. The Museum anticipates about 600 to 650 show vehicles will be on display, if the weather cooperates.
“Duryea Day is family friendly and a great outdoor venue for a car show. It also brings about 2,000 people to the community, and we hope they then choose to patronize another great business in the area,” said Cook. “Duryea Day always offers a great chance to socialize and meet new people and hear about their cars — this seems like something extremely valuable given the past year and a half with all that COVID has brought us.”
The event organizers do not put any restrictions on what car can be shown — all years, makes, and models are welcome.
“This means we get a wide variety of vehicles — very early cars, muscle cars, stock, hot rods, modifieds, military, commercial… we have it all!”
Cook added that what makes this a great community event is the great variety of cars and trucks and motorcycles.
“It makes for good variety, but I think that’s also more welcoming. It’s also a great show for kids — I think the variety of cars there means most kids will find something that they really like or draws their interest,” she said. “Being in a park with playgrounds also gives the kids another way to burn some energy when they need a break from walking around and looking at the vehicles.”
In addition, Duryea Day boasts a large flea market with car-related memorabilia and parts as well as crafts.
“I should also point out the beautiful setting — Boyertown Community Park is really just a perfect venue,” said Cook. “It’s spacious and offers both open fields for display as well as wooded areas. It’s nice to be able to take a break from the heat and sun by strolling through the woods — and you still get to look at fabulous cars while you do!”
Trophy categories include Antique Pre-War, Antique Post-War, Antique Motorcycle, Antique Truck - Pickup, Antique Truck - Commercial, Street Machine, Street Rod, and Sports Car.
“The event will be a little shorter in length this year; we’re wrapping up at 2 p.m. instead of 4pm. Other than that, most of the basic things about the show will be what people remember from before,” said Cook. “We are excited to be back and look forward to a great show!”
Duryea Day benefits the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles and helps the Museum to continue its mission of collecting, preserving and exhibiting Pennsylvania transportation heritage.
The Boyertown Museum, like Duryea Day, began in 1965 and continues to tell Pennsylvania’s industrial, cultural and technological history through the lens of road transportation.
For more information about Duryea Day, follow the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Boyertown.Museum/.