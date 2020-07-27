The Brandywine Community Library Book Club will meet virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant.
“August’s Book Club will highlight a topic most of us are dealing with right now… resilience and moving forward,” said Heather Wicke, Brandywine Community Library Director. “How many times in the last few months have we all had to resort to option B?”
Wicke is looking forward to the virtual book club because Option B supports health literacy, one of the five key essentials in the PA Forward Pennsylvania Libraries initiative to help Pennsylvanians succeed.
“Reading and discussing health and wellness is significant right now because of the pandemic,” said Wicke. “We can use this event to gather virtually and have a discussion about how we are doing and what we are feeling.”
After the sudden death of her husband, Sheryl Sandberg felt certain that she and her children would never feel pure joy again. Her friend Adam Grant, a psychologist at Wharton, told her there are concrete steps people can take to recover and rebound from life-shattering experiences.
Two weeks after losing her husband, Sheryl was preparing for a father-child activity. "I want Dave," she cried. Her friend replied, "Option A is not available," and then promised to help her make the most of Option B.
The book "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy" combines Sandberg's personal insights with Grant's eye-opening research on finding strength in the face of adversity.
Option B illuminates how to help others in crisis, develop compassion for ourselves, raise strong children, and create resilient families, communities, and workplaces. Many of these lessons can be applied to everyday struggles, allowing us to brave whatever lies ahead.
This will be a virtual book club meeting on Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. on the Zoom platform. RSVP to brandywinecl@berks.lib.pa.us to get the login information.
Brandywine Community Library is a Silver Level Library in the PA Forward Pennsylvania Libraries program. PA Forward Pennsylvania Libraries, an initiative of the Pennsylvania Library Association that demonstrates how libraries are ideally positioned to become the community centers of information, technology, and learning that will fuel educational and economic opportunity for all citizens.