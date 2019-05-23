National Volunteer Month in the United States takes place during the month of April. It is dedicated to honoring all of the volunteers in our communities as well as encouraging volunteerism.
The word “volunteer” means to give of yourself in service to a cause. It is about freely giving your time to help an organization, your community, or an individual. It means to act on behalf of something or someone else.
At Brandywine Community Library, we have some of the best volunteers. They dedicate them-selves to coming in at least one hour each week to help re-shelve books, pull holds and perform other tasks to help the library run smoothly. They are selfless and caring and we cannot thank them enough for all their hard work week after week, year after year. They are a huge part of our success in this community and we could not do all we do for our patrons without them.
To show how much we appreciate them, we featured them on a display at the library for Volunteer Week with their favorite books and now the Brandywine Community Library board and staff would like to thank each one personally for their service.
Brandywine Community Library Volunteers: Tara Basta, 14 years; Pat Gault, more than 10 years; Lynne Sell, 10 years; Karen Friedly, 10 years; Jennifer Schoch, 9 years; Cathy Newcomb, 6 years; Bob Friedly, 4 years; Cheryl Hausman, 3 years; Myles Trumbore, 3 years; Emma Ketterer, 2 years; Maya Reed, 5 months; Pat Regensburger, 4 months; and Yao Zhu, 3 weeks.
So next time you stop by our library, make sure you take time to say “Hi” to one of our volunteers who are making a difference.