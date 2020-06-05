Heralded for their courage in dealing with events they hadn’t expected, 114 members of the Class of 2020 received their diplomas June 4 on a stage outside Brandywine Heights High School.
“You have faced challenges never anticipated before,” Principal Matthew Dziunycz said in a pre-recorded video address. “Let that serve as a template to forever shape the landscape of your future.”
One at a time between 3 and 7:30 p.m., graduates received their diplomas in an on-stage ceremony.
Student ambassadors Gabrielle Levkulic and Gabrielle Lampron read the names of the students and listed their academic achievements.
Superintendent Andrew Potteiger turned the mortarboard tassels from right to left, and school board President John Tomasi offered congratulations.
“We felt it was important that each of our graduates had the opportunity to hear their name, honors, awards and distinctions called out in front of their proud families,” Potteiger said.
For scheduling purposes, families arrived in the school parking lot in groups of 20. In their vehicles, families could hear the proceedings on radio frequency 1610 AM. The event was streamed on YouTube Live and recorded for future viewing.
Professional photographers on site will share digital images of each student with their families, free of charge.
Potteiger, who was principal when the Class of 2020 was in elementary school, commended its members for how it responded to a senior year marked by unparalleled crisis.
“You are a remarkable class,” he said. “And your poise and composure through this pandemic proves your resiliency in handling difficult situations that have taken away some of your precious experiences.”