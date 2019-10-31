Brandywine Heights Area School District hosts its 19th annual Veteran's Day Program and Luncheon Nov. 11 for those veterans who reside in the community or are relatives of students.
The objective of the program, which is held at the middle school, is to honor our country, thank our veterans for their service, and promote citizenship within our student body and faculty.
Leading up to the day of the program, 4th through 8th grade students participate in the American Legion Americanism essay contest. They also have the opportunity to compete school-wide in a poster contest using the same theme. Winners will be recognized with a ribbon during the assembly. Essay writers also have a chance to win a monetary prize from the American Legion.
On the morning of the program, some veterans will be invited to speak to classes or be part of a Q & A session. Veterans may also come to view the patriotic displays throughout the building and visit the hospitality room for snacks and drinks. During the featured assembly, the Patriot Award will be presented to a veteran or community member/group for exceptional service to this country and/or community. After the assembly, veterans will be escorted to the school cafeteria where they will be treated to a free luncheon.
Again this year we are collecting photos of veterans in their military uniform at the time of their service to be put on display in school (if it hasn’t already been submitted). Please submit pictures of Veterans whom you would like to be recognized at our ceremony to Erica Whalen (include student’s name and homeroom teacher so it can be returned). Digital copies can be submitted by email to eriwha@bhasd.org. If possible, please include the branch and years of service with the picture.