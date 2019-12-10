MERTZTOWN — The Brandywine Heights School Board voted on Monday to keep next year's tax increase to within the 3% allowed by the Act 1 Index.
The board and administration will build a preliminary budget in January and present the proposed final budget on May 4.
Superintendent Andrew Potteiger said that the district has “had very conservative tax increases over the last years while maintaining a healthy fund balance.”
The 2019-20 budget is $32,428,635. There is an $8,188,630 fund balance.
Craig Neiman, business manager, explained that the district refinanced its debt service this year, generating $10 million to finance capital improvements and help cover the $786,813 deficit in the 2019-20 budget.
The building construction committee reported on the elementary school construction project. The renovation will cost an estimated $7.2 million, and will update the cafeteria, kitchen, library and gymnasium, as well as classroom spaces. The board plans to have final design and bid documents available in April, and the project should be largely completed around July 2021.
In other business, the board recognized high school junior Abigail Craft for her poem, “Where the Light Hits, and Why.” She won the grand prize of a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to DeSales University, one of the largest poetry-related prizes available in the United States.