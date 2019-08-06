The first-ever Breakfast on the Farm event will be held on Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon at Kurtland Farms in Elverson.
The free breakfast is part of the “Choose PA Dairy” campaign and will be open to the public. The event is designed for families and children who want to learn more about the Pennsylvania dairy industry and the nutritional benefits of milk.
“The breakfast on the farm event will be an exciting way for families to get a glimpse inside a modern Pennsylvania dairy farm and learn about the care and quality that goes into dairy production,” said Jayne Sebright, executive director at the Center for Dairy Excellence. “Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the farm and see firsthand the effects of a modern dairy operation, including robotics.”
The event will begin with a free breakfast featuring local, Pennsylvania food and dairy products. Families who attend can also visit interactive, dairy-themed stations with educational information and hands-on activities for children to learn about food production.
“With Pennsylvania ranking second in the nation for number of dairy farms, and 99 percent of our state’s farms being family owned, this event will allow individuals to learn where their food comes from and meet a farm family that has been dedicated to producing wholesome milk for multiple generations,” Sebright added.
Kurtland Farms, a multi-generational dairy farm located between Elverson and Morgantown, will host the breakfast. The farm is located at 4369 Main Street, Elverson.
“It is our pleasure to host a community breakfast event, showcasing the many wonderful dairy products produced and processed within the state of Pennsylvania,” said Tim Kurtz of Kurtland Farms. “Our family farm recognizes the importance of agriculture to our communities and would like to thank the many consumers who make this possible."
Register at https://www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/breakfast/.
Donations will be accepted at the event to support next-generation dairy education programming.
Choose PA Dairy is a joint promotional campaign with a goal to increase consumer awareness about the year-round availability of local milk, how to purchase it, and the health benefits of consuming fluid milk. Campaign partners include the Center for Dairy Excellence, Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, PA Preferred®, American Dairy Association North East, Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania and other partners.