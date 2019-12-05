BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP — The Brecknock Township supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 3, set a date of Dec. 19 to adopt a proposed $2.2 million 2020 budget that includes a 0.25-mill real estate tax increase to help pay for a larger public works building. Township Secretary Hunter Ahrens said the budget shows a deficit of $102,953 to be paid by township reserves.
The tax increase, which would net the township approximately $62,000, will be used to help finance the facility, which is in the design stage.
If adopted this month, the millage would increase from 2.325 to 2.575, costing the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 a total of $257.50 yearly, an increase of $25. The need to house bigger equipment spurred the project to increase the building's size.
Olsen Design Group Architects Inc. of Reading is creating a preliminary design. The project is not expected to begin until at least next year.