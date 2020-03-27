Fleetwood Mayor Tammy Gore challenges Fleetwood residents to Brighten Up Fleetwood through positive chalk art messages on borough sidewalks.
Almost immediately after posting the message on Facebook on Friday afternoon, March 27, residents began to join in the effort, writing messages on sidewalks. Messages included “Stay Safe!” and “I have the power to create change.”
“The few people I've heard from think it’s a great idea, but I literally just posted it... I guess the fact that I heard from you is a sign that it might get attention!” said Gore after her post started gaining attention.
Suzanne Touch, Council President, and Gore, as mayor, have been brainstorming on what they can do to send a positive message of hope to residents and to support the community, explained Gore. They are starting with Brighten Up Fleetwood with sidewalk chalk art.
“This is an easy way for people to write positive messages to be seen by residents,” said Gore.
The post included a recipe to make chalk with cornstarch, water, a food coloring for those who don't have chalk at home.
“We hope this encourages people to get out for a walk, keeping a socially safe distance to see these inspirational messages. I have left chalk out so that others are free to write positive comments on my sidewalk to share,” said Gore.
Touch and Gore also ask people to Brighten up Fleetwood by decorating their mailboxes with a yellow ribbon or bright scarf “to add some color to our lives and show unity in the face of this emergency.”
Residents are encouraged to post photos of the chalk art messages on Facebook and to send to a gmail account set up by Gore for this project.
Send positive message to FleetwoodPACares@gmail.com.
“So that people can submit positive messages of hope and inspiration that will be put on Facebook, as well as on the digital sign at the community park,” explained Gore.
Continuing their efforts to unite the community, Touch and Gore hope to send out an easy-to-do activity each week. They plan to have everyone blow bubbles one day (recipe for bubbles included), place plastic Easter eggs around the community on another day, and wrap white Christmas lights on a light pole or front porch.
“The message is that we will get through this together as neighbors supporting each other,” said Gore. “We just have to stay positive and practice all that we have been instructed to do to stay safe.”