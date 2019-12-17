Kelsey Brooks has been named Twin Valley High School’s January Intern of the Month.
Brooks interns at Twin Valley Elementary Center in Mrs. Arielle Chirlin’s second grade class. Twin Valley Elementary Center is one of three elementary centers within Twin Valley
School District and serves more than 350 children, ranging from kindergarten through fourth grade.
Brooks has always had a passion for helping young kids. She is the oldest of five and grew up watching her younger siblings. From a young age, Brooks built close relationships with her brothers and sister which fueled her desire to work with children.
Brooks’ responsibilities in the classroom are abundant. Within the time she spends in Mrs. Chirlin’s class, the students learn math, play STEM games, and practice their reading skills. They also attend their daily special which is a cycle of art, gym, music, and library days. The wide variety of lessons taught during Brooks’ internship allows her to refine multiple aspects of her early education skills.
“My favorite part of the whole experience is getting to spend time with the children and see them grow,” said Brooks.
Although there are many challenges that can arise when working with young children, Brooks believes that the benefits tremendously outweigh any adversity she faces. With the guidance of Mrs. Chirlin, who Brooks considers to be a role model, she is able to make a great impact on the students.
“Kelsey is an exemplary intern and has shown amazing growth and maturity during her time working with my second grade class. She is kind, patient, caring, and attentive to all students, especially those with needs above and beyond that of the typical second grader,” said Chirlin.
Brooks has enhanced her leadership abilities and interaction skills, in addition to gaining a greater sense of responsibility through her internship. As she continues on to college in hopes to pursue a career in pediatric nursing, Brooks feels that her work in Mrs. Chirlin’s class has been instrumental in preparing her to achieve her future goals.
For more information about Twin Valley’s internship program, contact Angela Morgan at 610-286-8638, amorgan@tvsd.org or Gwen Werner, 610-286-8637, gwerner@tvsd.org.