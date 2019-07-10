Building a Better Boyertown has been selected as a beneficiary of the GIANT Bags 4 My Cause Program for the month of August.
The GIANT Bags 4 My Cause Program, which launched in March 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
Building a Better Boyertown was selected as the August beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the GIANT located at 173 Holly Road in Gilbertsville. Building a Better Boyertown will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Bags 4 My Cause Bag is purchased at this location during August, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
“This is such an unexpected and generous gift from Giant,” said Adrianne Blank, Main Street Manager of Building a Better Boyertown. “We rely on the support of our community to continue to make Boyertown a special place.”
Building a Better Boyertown is a non-profit Main Street program based in Boyertown. Founded in 2002, Building a Better Boyertown hosts community events such as Oktoberfest and Cruise Night. The organization is also responsible for the downtown beautification programs, including the streetscape program begun in 2009, and the beautiful planters in the downtown. Most recently, they were awarded $50,000 in matching grant funds for façade improvements on homes and businesses in the downtown area.
Learn more about Building a Better Boyertown by visiting boyertownpa.org. For more information on the GIANT Bags 4 My Cause Program, visit giant.bags4mycause.com.