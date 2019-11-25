BOYERTOWN — Join Building A Better Boyertown for Chillin’ on Main with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 pm.
Celebrate the season with a day of fun family activities on East Philadelphia Avenue in Boyertown. East Philadelphia Avenue will be closed from Reading Avenue to Chestnut Street from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Help us welcome the jolly old elf as Santa arrives from the North Pole at 11 a.m. He’ll be dropped off right on East Philadelphia Avenue along with Mrs. Claus and some of their friends. Be sure to come early to get in line for your visit with Santa and receive a free 4” x 6” color photograph taken by professional photographer Mic Miller, courtesy of Building A Better Boyertown.
Enjoy Santa’s workshop, games, crafts, and activities provided by participating local businesses and non-profits on your favorite Main Street. Mack Party Pros will be rocking around the Christmas Tree with holiday music and announcements during the event. The Boyertown Community Library will be attending with goodies, The Salvation Army will provide hot chocolate, and lots of cookies to be handed out by the volunteers of Building A Better Boyertown.
We, along with the Berks-Mont Business Association, Mar-Jo Farms, The Gardens of Boyertown, Denney Electric Supply, The Kim Welch Sales Team, and Richard A. Zuber Realty are glad to announce a new addition to the holiday festivities in Boyertown. All of us wish to invite you to a Community Tree Lighting at the Gardens of Boyertown (across the street from Durango’s) on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. We're excited to be collaborating with these amazing people and want you to join us for the inaugural lighting!
If you have any questions or would like to participate in this event, contact the Building A Better Boyertown office at 610-369-3054.
For more information about this event and other BaBB projects and activities, visit www.boyertownpa.org or contact Adrianne Blank, the Main Street Manager for Building A Better Boyertown at manager@boyertownpa.org or contact Emily Jones, Assistant Main Street Manager at assistant@boyertownpa.org.