Building a Better Boyertown presents Dog Days of August

Building A Better Boyertown is pleased to announce the annual Dog Days of August event on Aug. 17.
The pet focused event is held just off East Philadelphia Avenue on North Chestnut Street in downtown Boyertown, between Robin Zimmer’s Pets, and Tompkins VIST bank from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This community event is open to the public, and their furry best friends.
Enjoy a splash in a doggie pool, explore the dog friendly vendors, and even get your furry friend’s nails clipped for free by Fuzzy Days!
Stop by Studio B where local photographer Tammy Snyder will be taking portraits of your beautiful canine companions.
We’re also delighted that our friend Margie of MJ’s Legacy has organized a “Dog Friendly Street Fair” happening on the sidewalks of downtown and we encourage you to walk and shop the event after visiting Dog Days. This wonderful, new event will be running at the same time as Dog Days of August, ending at 4 p.m.
End your day by enjoying an outdoor dining experience with your pooch at the Other Farm and Forge.
This event is generously sponsored by Robin Zimmers Pets Inc. GiGi’s At Home Pet Care and Passmore. Pet watering stations will be hosted by various locations out front of downtown businesses.
Parking will be available in the Town Center Parking lot and along Reading and Philadelphia Avenue.
For more information about Building A Better Boyertown, this event, and other Boyertown activities please visit boyertownpa.org or contact Adrianne Blank, Main Street Manager for Building A Better Boyertown at manager@boyertownpa.org or contact Emily Jones, Assistant Main Street Manager at assistant@boyertownpa.org.
Building A Better Boyertown is a non-profit Main Street Revitalization Organization that is dedicated to the revitalization of the designated Boyertown community. We provide outreach, business retention assistance, business recruitment for vacant properties, visual merchandising assistance, façade grant assistance, promotional events, and more, per National Main Street's Four Point Approach to communities. Building A Better Boyertown is an advocate for the Boyertown Community initiative and is active in many partnerships which promote revitalization and reinvestment our community.