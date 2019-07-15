Building A Better Boyertown’s Promotions Committee is delighted to present its 12th Annual Cruise Night on July 20 from 4 to 9 p.m. Decorate your car with your best red, white and blue and celebrate with us.
In the event of rain, Building A Better Boyertown will host the event on July 27 from 4 to 9 p.m.
Cruise Night takes place on North and South Reading Avenue from Second to Fifth Street as well as in the parking lots of St. John’s Church, Good Shepherd Church, The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, the Borough and the lots of BB&T Bank.
Enjoy historic vehicles, show cars, trucks, local artisans and businesses, music, and food. We’re excited to announce Jack Murray and the Blue Tarp Wranglers as our headliners! They’ll be hitting the stage at 5:30.
Entry to the event is free; however, there is a small fee to register a vehicle to participate in Cruise Night. Trophies in 15 classes are available to be won; Antique, Best of 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, Street Rod, Muscle Car (pre and including 2009), Modern Muscle (post and including 2010), 2 Wheel Truck, 4 Wheel Truck, Rat Rod, and Import. Best of Show will be decided by Mayor Deery, and Kid’s Choice will be decided by a youth representative. Trophies will be awarded at 7 p.m. beside Firefly Café, please be sure to be there to collect your winning trophy!
Building A Better Boyertown’s community events are made possible by our generous sponsors. We’d like to thank Quigley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for their tremendous support, and for being our 2019 Show Sponsor. We’d also like to thank our incredible supporting sponsors, Saville’s Diner, Passmore Service Center, BB&T, State Farm’s Dan Albert, and Martignetti Construction.
If you’re not entering a vehicle in the car show, parking is available on Philadelphia Avenue and in the Town Center Parking Lot; Parking will also be available along Walnut Street and in the back lot of Good Shepherd Church.
Please contact Main Street Manager, Adrianne Blank at manager@boyertownpa.org, or Promotions Chair, Emma Dinnocenti at promotions@boyertownpa.org, for sponsorships, vendor spaces, registration forms or more information.
Building A Better Boyertown is a non-profit Main Street Revitalization Organization that is dedicated to the revitalization of the designated Downtown Boyertown community. We provide outreach, business retention assistance, business recruitment for vacant properties, visual merchandising assistance, façade grant assistance, promotional events, and more, per National Main Street's Four Point Approach to communities. Building A Better Boyertown is an advocate for the Boyertown Community initiative and is active in many partnerships which promote revitalization and reinvestment our community.