The aroma of movie theater popcorn drew people to The Hamburg Strand on Friday and Saturday, May 1 and 2.
While the theater is closed and not showing movies due to the state-mandated shutdown, The Strand wanted to offer patrons a taste of their theater popcorn as requested by popular demand.
“We had a ton of people commenting on Facebook posts to please sell popcorn, that they missed it so much,” said Hamburg Strand manager Bethany Sholl. “We hope to provide a treat to brighten their weekend. Most people come to the movies every weekend and look forward to our snacks.”
The Strand hosted the Popcorn Pickup on Friday, May 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 2 from 4 to 5 p.m. Popcorn, soda, candy and gift cards were available for purchase.
“Our Popcorn Pickup was a success! Everyone came and followed the rules. We had a huge turnout!” said Sholl after the event.
Safety guidelines were followed. Tape marked 6 feet to maintain proper social distances. Masks were required in order to enter and the number of people inside was limited to one customer at a time.
Sholl made popcorn and filled popcorn buckets while her mother, Stephanie Adam, Strand coordinator, took care of the purchases at a table set up in the theater lobby near the front door.
Sholl said their hope is that this Popcorn Pickup gave people something fun to do with their families during this time of social distancing.
“We have really fun Trolls merchandise that we had ordered prior to the closure that we were excited to sell while showing Trolls. The movie was unexpectedly streamed into homes a few weeks ago so we won’t have the opportunity to show it,” she said.
This event also supports The Strand during its mandated closure.
“We still have bills to pay, as does any business right now. Any little bit helps!” said Sholl.
As for people’s reactions, Sholl said the response has been more than positive.
“People are so excited!!! The post really took off!!” said Sholl.
Deby Duz posted on Facebook, “Thank you. Nothing better than movie popcorn.”
Marcus Ammon posted, “Thanks for the great popcorn and Trolls cup. I can’t wait to see movies again there.”
Several posted that they returned home with their popcorn and enjoyed a family movie night.
The Strand hopes to host more Popcorn Pickup dates in the future. Follow on Facebook for updates.