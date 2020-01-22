The Caernarvon Township supervisors on Jan. 14 approved spending up to $2,000 to begin a Hometown Heroes program.
The money will be used for hardware to hold 10 banners, to start, and 10 various event banners such as the annual carnival, township anniversary and holidays. The banners will be placed down Main Street beginning at Route 10.
Eventually, local military families will purchase banners to recognize their loved ones.
Township Manager Joan A. Bair said the hardware costs about $85 for each banner, and the actual banners cost about $79 each.
Bair said she will work on getting a list of area veterans to contact.
In other business, the board approved buying a new computer server for the municipal complex through Lynx Computer Technologies of Reading for a yearly cost of $31,900, which includes support.