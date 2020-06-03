A Berks County father and son were arrested and charged after a scuffle early Tuesday, June 2, that resulted in a Caernarvon Township police officer being knocked unconscious.
Jacob Aharonian, 21, of Morgantown was arrested on aggravated assault, disarming a police officer, resisting arrest and public drunkenness. He was free after posting $100,000 bail.
His father, Edward, 57, was arrested on charges of disarming a police officer and obstructing the administration of justice. He is free after posting $50,000 bail.
The Aharonians were arraigned June 2 before District Judge David E. Glass of Birdsboro.
The officer, whose identity has not been released, was injured when he struck his head on the pavement during an altercation with the younger Aharonian. He was transported to Reading Hospital with a concussion and other minor injuries, and was released later that day, officials said.
Detective Cpl. Chad Eberly, investigating officer, said the officer is recovering and expected to return to duty over the weekend of June 6.