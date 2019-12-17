Caernarvon Township Park and Recreation Committee hosted its first Tree Lighting at Friendship Park in Morgantown on Dec. 12.
“Thank you to everyone that came out tonight for our first annual tree lighting. It was the perfect night for it,” posted the Park and Recreation Committee on Facebook.
Twin Valley Fire Department transported Santa to the park for Santa to light the tree. Twin Valley Coffee donated coffee and supplies for hot cocoa. Fire pits helped families and community members in attendance keep warm.
The Township plans to make this an annual event.