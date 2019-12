Caernarvon Township Park & Recreation Committee, pictured, sponsored a Community Holiday Celebration on Dec. 7, in addition to a tree lighting event on Dec. 12. Back row: Brighid de Garay, John Conlow and Dan Jefferies. Front Row: Frank Payne, Terri Payne, Santa and Michelle Raymond. Missing from photo is Colt Grazioli. The committee is looking for volunteers for the 250th Anniversary Morgantown Parade and Celebration.