The inaugural Camel Trot 5K and Fun Run will be held on Sunday, May 26, at Reading (PA) Regional Airport.
Proceeds from the event benefit The Camel Project, Stop Bullying – I Care (SB-IC) bullying elimination initiative and will be used to fund costs for in-school, after-school, workplace and seniors citizen programs.
The Camel Trot 5K course is paved and includes sections both on Reading Airport property and nearby lightly-traveled roads. The 1 Mile Fun Walk course takes place on airport property only. Registration and vendors for the event will be located within the airport terminal building.
The Law Office of Robin J. Gray is Gold Sponsor of the event. Silver sponsors include: Customers Bank; Brian Schobel, CPA, Supporting StrategiesTM; Aqua Om Paddle; and RKL LLC.
A highlight of the event will be the appearance of The Camel Caravan, The Camel Project’s 40 ft. community advocacy bus that will be parked on the airport apron adjacent to the terminal.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the 5K starting at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is preferred at https://www.thecamelproject.org/the-camel-trot.
For more information on The Camel Trot and The Camel Project Stop Bullying –I Care program, contact Pamela Gockley, Executive Director, at 610-763-2283 or pamgockley@thecamelproject.org.