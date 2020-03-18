The following list of events have been postponed or canceled due to coronavirus precautions. To announce a cancelled event or program, email Lisa Mitchell at lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
March 28: Pot pie Dinner & Gospel Concert canceled at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing.
April 4: Daniel Boone Optimist Club Spring Craft Show canceled.
April 10 and 11: Hopewell Christian Fellowship in Elverson canceled Easter Drama – The Face of Love?
Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest: this year's festival, scheduled to run March 27 through April 5, has been postponed and rescheduled until April 9-18, 2021. The Berks Jazz Fest will have the same artist lineup and schedule in 2021. All current tickets will be honored on the corresponding artist/show dates.
Habitat for Humanity of Berks County ReStore: closed until March 22. All scheduled pick-ups during this time will be rescheduled, as will the Spring Sale.
Berks History Center: closed to the public.
Village Library of Morgantown: closed through March 29 in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Additionally, all programs and events scheduled for this time will be cancelled or postponed.
YWCA Tri-County Area: suspends educational programming through March 31.