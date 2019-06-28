The Circle of Life Coalition, a non-profit organization that promotes quality of life at all stages of chronic disease, is hosting speaker and cancer patient, David Adams at their July 11 seminar.
David will speak about the impact of his Stage 4 Translocation Renal Cell Carcinoma diagnosis at age 39, how it changed his life and pushed him to pursue the completion of items on his bucket list. The presentation will be held at 8:15am at the McGlinn Conference and Spirituality Center on the Alvernia University Campus at 460 St. Bernadine Street, Reading.
David will share the highs and lows of his life leading up to his cancer diagnosis and how he is now living his life through his “Bucket List”. Some of David’s completed “Bucket List” events include 7th row seats to watch MMA fighter, Conor McGregor, in Las Vegas; renting a Lamborghini (since buying one is not yet a possibility, but is on the list); visiting Yellowstone; front row seats to a rock concert with his closest friends; visiting the Caribbean, Colorado, Mexico, Texas and Canada; a month long cross-country trip; and mining with the famous Busse family from the TV show “Prospectors.”
David refers to his Las Vegas trip as his “rock star” trip.
He says, “We were living like Rockstars! We sat a few rows back from the ringside (very expensive tickets – but hey, you only live once).”
He adds, “If there was one piece of advice I could share, it is to live life to its fullest. Do NOT wait to take that trip you’ve been wanting to take, or start something you’ve been longing to do.”
This presentation is open to the public. No reservations needed. No cost to attend. Continental breakfast provided. More details can be found at www.circleoflifecoalition.org.