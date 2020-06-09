A car parade was held to celebrate the Twin Valley Class of 2020 on June 6.
Since the traditional graduation was changed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the community felt the seniors deserved something special so a car parade was held to honor the Class of 2020.
The car parade started at Route 23 and Heritage Drive and continued through Morgantown on Main Street until it turned right onto Route 10N and ended near the Pa Turnpike.
The parade was started by a Caernarvon Police Officer, then the Twin Valley Fire Company and Eshelman Transportation. The seniors were grouped together and proceeded through the route, together as a class. They were followed by Honey Brook Fire Company, Elverson EMS, Geigertown Fire Company, Turnpike Chevy, AnnetteforSenate and ended with Blosenski Inc.
The event was recorded via drone by Kyle Moyer of Stem Kidnection/Onuku Industries, it is available for viewing on the company’s Facebook page.
Along the route, the community watched and yelled well wishes to the seniors. On the Facebook Event, there were many expressions of gratitude to the community for making the event happen. There were many tears of joy in the eyes of the seniors and their families. There were many videos and pictures were taken to remember the event.
Heatherwood Senior Living worked with the community on an Adopt a Senior Program to provide the seniors an extra gift.
Congratulations to Twin Valley Class of 2020, we hope that we made a great memory for you!