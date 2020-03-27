A Hamburg woman was injured when her car struck a large bear on Route 143 in Albany Township, state police said Friday, March 27.
Laura A. Nemes, 36, was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital, Allentown, for suspected minor injuries after the accident about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.
According to troopers:
Nemes was traveling south just north of Sousley Road when her car struck the animal, then went off the road, hit a traffic sign and culvert.
Route 143 was closed until her car was towed. Kempton Fire Company personnel assisted with traffic control.
Troops didn't say if the bear survived the crash.