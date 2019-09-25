Shartlesville’s Appalachian RV Resort held their 9th Annual Car Show, Bike Show and Cruise on Sept. 21.
Despite an abundance of car shows, all scheduled for that date, the beautiful weather coupled with their later starting time produced a record number of entries including some coming from earlier shows and at least one leaving to an even later event in Lebanon, PA.
The car show was but one of several activities held at the campgrounds on that date. Other events included a campground-wide yard sale, a craft and vendor show and live music by the Lorri Woodward and James Hummel Duet.
A total of 37 vehicles, 32 cars and trucks plus five motorcycles, registered for the event. Garnering the top awards were Mike Frain (People’s Choice) and Gary Troy (Cruiser’s Choice).
Following the trophy presentations, about half of the entries joined in a cruise through the campground.
Next year's 10th annual show is scheduled for Sept. 19.
WINNERS
People’s Choice: Mike Frain, 1936 Ford Model A
Cruiser's Choice: Gary Troy, 1946 Kurtis Kraft Midget Car
Cars
1st Place: Michael Stewart, 1970 Torino Cobra
2nd Place: Don Eck, 2005 Ford Mustang GT
3rd Place: Bob Sieger, 1938 Willies Pick Up
Bikes
1st Place: Michael Schmiedel, 2004 Bourgets Python
2nd Place: Carl Hess, 2011 Harley Davidson Heritage
3rd Place: Andy Getz, 2006 Harley Davidson Ultra