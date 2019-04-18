Concerns about the proposed casino’s impact on students were brought to the Twin Valley School Board during their April 15 meeting.
Lisa Joye of Morgantown expressed her concern about the casino being planned a few miles away from the Twin Valley High School. Joye brought up an article by local media about how casinos and gambling can spill into a child’s home and impact their school life in a drastic way.
“I certainly don’t expect everyone to become problem gamblers; however, I do feel that this proposed casino has the potential to harm the children being served here in this school district.”
The board members agreed with Joye that the impact a casino would have on the lives of children is important to know. A few voiced the desire for an independent study to be conducted and brought to them for review.
“If the board chooses to do something [about the casino], that is a litigation matter,” Gary McEwen, President of the school board, said about the issue. “We would discuss this in an executive session to decide if we want to move forward. Everything has been done according to the law.”
In other news, members of the Lacrosse Club, club president Kristopher Givens, treasurer John McMonagle, and the boys lacrosse vice president Trevor Glass shared their concerns about the funding or financial aid for their team through the school district.
“We’re just looking to start a discussion,” Glass commented after McMonagle had the floor.
The Lacrosse Club brought up the idea of becoming a partial or fully funded sports team.
Stephen Rucci, School Board treasurer, expressed interest in the option for not just the Lacrosse Club to choose if it is partial or fully funded, but including more of the sports teams with the district.
McEwen mentioned many positions within the district’s sports clubs had been cut in the past to be cost effective and he desired to bring the quality of the sports programs back to the levels the district had held before the cuts were made.
“When you talk about priority, that is sort of what everyone’s referring to that we’re working through trying to slowly bring some of those positions back. Comparing between counties, we’re a little bit on the short end.”
“Something else to keep in mind,” McEwen said about other sports teams losing funding, “the numbers are what drove the [defunding]. It was below the threshold set by the athletic department as to what was acceptable.”
Over all it was decided that the athletic committee and the administration should work together to see what was needed to be done about the issue.
Also, Twin Valley Middle School teacher Andrew Stine expressed concerns about lowering morale at the middle school.
“I felt like I couldn’t be quiet any longer about the middle school. Staff is a little bit discouraged right now,” Stine said. “I think it’s an unintended side effect of some decisions that were made.”
He feels that the middle school was being let down when the school schedule was not made into one common schedule amongst the grades. Currently the 5th and 6th grades are operating on a separate time schedule than the 7th and 8th grades. Stine also said that the middle school not being approved to having an assistant principal may be a contributing factor on staff morale as well.
In other news, Twin Valley Superintendent Dr. Robert Pleis recognized the success of the students in the Technology Student Association (TSA). More than 15 students had placed in the 41st State TSA conference held recently in Pittsburg. Of those students, Michael Perez, Ruth Jacobs, Lauren Ruck, and Tripp Sautner were awarded scholarships.
When the resignation of high school band instructor Joel Deardorf came up, many on the board expressed their disappointment that he was leaving after being there for one year, saying that he was very energetic.
“He challenged our kids; he was good,” Allison Bolt a member of the board said in a final comment about Deardorf’s resignation.