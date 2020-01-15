The annual Cattle Feeders Day features Global Factors and Feeder Calf Handling.
"Every year our planning committee works hard to make sure we bring in speakers that are relevant to the area’s cattle feeders,” said Cheryl Fairbairn, Penn State Animal Science Educator and coordinator of the event.
“This year we have a lineup of internationally-known speakers that will touch on facets of the industry that producers might not even be thinking about.”
Beef cattle producers can come to hear several speakers in one day during the 51st annual Lancaster Cattle Feeders Day on Jan. 28 at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center beginning at 8:30 a.m.
According to Fairbairn, the program is “jam packed with information” with seminar titles such as “Changes in Antibiotics and their usage,” “Global Factors that Affect your Bottom Line,” Successful Handling of Feeder Calves As They Enter the Feedlot,” and “Current Activities in the Legislature that Directly Affect Producers.”
Speakers will include Colin Woodall, CEO of NCBA, Dr. Henry Zerby of Wendy’s Quality Supply Chain Co-op Inc., Dr. Lowell Midla of Merck Animal Health, and Dr. Tara Felix, Penn State Extension Beef Specialist.
The $20 cost includes lunch and the program. Several industry partners will be on hand at the trade show.
Register by calling the customer service number at (877) 345-0691 or registering online at
http://extension.psu.edu/cattle-feeders-day. Walk-ins the day of the event are also welcome.