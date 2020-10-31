Nine people were displaced by a two-alarm fire Thursday, Oct. 29, that gutted a two-story home in Exeter Township, fire officials said.
Investigators were unable to determine the cause.
The blaze was discovered in the kitchen about 10:30 a.m. by one of the occupants of the home at 34 Limekiln Road. The address was previously reported incorrectly.
Numerous fire vehicles filled Limekiln Road between Friedensburg Road and Old State Road in the Five Points area. The township fire department was assisted by numerous fire companies that supplied tankers to haul water to the scene. Crews needed about an hour to control the flames.
Five adults and four children who reside in the home got out safely before fire crews arrived, said Sgt. David M. Bentz, an Exeter Township policeman who serves as assistant fire marshal.
An 11-year-old girl suffered mild smoke inhalation, however, when she tried to re-enter the home to retrieve a dog. The girl was taken by ambulance to a Reading Hospital where she was treated, Bentz said. All pets eventually made it to safety, he said.
Bentz assisted Trooper Janssen Herb, a state police fire marshal, in the investigation. Because of the extent of damage, investigators were unable to pinpoint a cause.
Damage was estimated at $200,000.
The owner of the home was identified as Justin Bridges, who resides there.
The American Red Cross Tri-County Chapter was assisting some of the residents with temporary lodging and shelter. The homeowner and his family are believed have found a place to stay, officials said.