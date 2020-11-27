A fire that damaged two residential garages in Hamburg on Tuesday, Nov. 24, remains under investigation.
Fire crews were called to a home at Apple Alley and Walnut Street about 10:20 a.m. after a neighbor saw flames and smoke coming from one of the garages, officials said.
A second alarm was quickly struck, and firefighters from Hamburg, northern Berks County and southern Schuylkill County had it controlled in about 25 minutes.
The fire caused some damage to a semi-attached garage, but it did not reach the two homes.
A damage estimate was not yet available.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Hamburg fire marshal are investigating the cause and origin, but the fire is not considered suspicious, said Jarrod Emes, Hamburg deputy fire chief.