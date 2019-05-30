Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church will have a Summer Fun & Friends program on Wednesdays, June 19, 26, July 31, Aug. 7 and 15. It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon for children 12 and under.
Vacation Bible School will be held on Wednesdays, July 3, 10, 17 & 24 from 10 a.m. to noon for children 12 and under. Theme for VBS is The Whimsical World of Dr. Seuss. Underneath the silliness, Dr. Seuss’ stories tend to shed light on human nature and the world we live in. They can also be used to relate the gospel and biblical wisdom in a colorful way.
All children and parents are welcome!
There will be free books, story time, crafts, games and snacks.
Cedar Grove is located at 4833 Division Highway, P.O. Box 96, East Earl, PA, corner of Routes 322 and 897 in East Earl. For more information, call Pastor Kris at 717-354-5573.