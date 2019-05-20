Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church will have a Blessing of the Cycles service on Sunday, June 9. Worship will begin at 10 a.m. We will provide a lunch at 11:30 a.m. Kick Stands are up at 12:30 p.m.
Motorcycle ride will be a benefit ride for “Cancer Research”. Motorcycles will leave from Cedar Grove
Donations to benefit Cancer Research Institute in memory of Cossette Sweigart, Daniel Hartman, Rodney Usner and in Honor of Christine Sweigart.
Checks should be written out to Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church and put “Cancer Research” in the memo.
Cancer immunotherapy comes in a variety of forms, including targeted antibodies, cancer vaccines, adoptive cell transfer, tumor-infecting viruses, checkpoint inhibitors, cytokines, and adjuvants. Immunotherapies are a form of biotherapy (also called biologic therapy or biological response modifier (BRM) therapy) because they use materials from living organisms to fight disease. Some immunotherapy treatments use genetic engineering to enhance immune cells’ cancer-fighting capabilities and may be referred to as gene therapies. Many immunotherapy treatments for preventing, managing, or treating different cancers can also be used in combination with surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted therapies to improve their effectiveness. Immunotherapy has potential to treat all cancers. For more information go to the website: www.cancerresearch.org
Cedar Grove is located at 4833 Division Highway, P.O. Box 96, East Earl, PA, corner of Routes 322 and 897 in East Earl. For more information, call Pastor Kris at 717-354-5573.