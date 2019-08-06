On Aug. 17, the 20th Annual Peach Fest and Family Fun Day will be held at Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch will be available. The day’s activities will include a flea market (both inside and outside); a book and jewelry sale, a bake sale, craft table and a silent auction. Children will be able to participate in free games from 9 a.m. to noon. Children will receive an ice cream treat.
Come for breakfast and take home something special from the baked goods table. Plan to bring family and friends to enjoy good food, good fellowship and take advantage of the bargains. Be prepared to bid on special silent auction items or bid on a theme basket as a gift for yourself or someone special.
Anyone needing information on a flea market space, please call Barb at 717-656-6322.
Proceeds will benefit the church and our Mission Project: Save the Children.
Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church is located at 4833 Division Highway in East Earl at the intersection of Routes 322 and 897. Contact the church office at 717-354-5573 for more information.