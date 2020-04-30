Shannon Lesher of Hamburg celebrated her 50th birthday on Monday, April 27. Unfortunately, this milestone couldn’t be celebrated in the usual way with food, birthday cake and beverages. However, there was an enthusiastic parade!
As is happening all over our country during this coronavirus pandemic, family and friends decorated their cars and held their own parade in Shannon’s honor.
A great noise was heard in the neighborhood with car horns blasting and people yelling their best wishes.
The cars parked, family and friends stood on the sidewalk and were joined by neighbors to all sing “Happy Birthday” to Shannon – some singing through their masks. Of course, social distancing of six feet was observed.
Shannon stood in her front yard wearing a big smile, a pink “50” tiara and a “50 & Fabulous” sash.