Centershot is a program that teaches archery skills with a focus on sharing Christ with others. The past five years, Centershot has been held at the Action Impact complex, which is located just off of Hopewell Road in Elverson a couple of miles outside of French Creek State Park.
Bob and Dottie Gerhart were introduced to Centershot when viewing the hunting channel. Kevin Vogt, professional archer and Centershot trainer from Minnesota, personally came to Action Impact and provided instruction to all who were being trained to teach archery. He guided the leaders through the NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program). The Centershot courses that have been run at Action Impact over the past five years have been exciting for both instructors and families who participated.
This year, there is a group of returning instructors who have been working with Bob and Dottie since April 2013.
Centershot is an eight-week course that will be held on Sunday evenings promptly at 9 p.m. The next Centershot course will begin on Sept. 8 and Oct. 29.
Each lesson builds on the one preceding it. This is a wonderful opportunity for families to be involved together. Parents, grandparents, teens, and elementary-aged children are all welcomed to participate. Past participants have ranged from grandparents helping their grandchildren to a single mom helping her son.
There is a charge per person. Please call Bob and Dottie Gerhart at 610-741-3496 to register.