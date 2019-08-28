The Central Berks Lions Club awarded two $500 scholarships in June to Schuylkill Valley High School graduating seniors Allyson Rea and Lily Whitmoyer. The students were selected for the scholarships because of their service and dedication to the school’s Leo Club, which is sponsored by the Central Berks Lions Club. Miss Rea will attend Temple University and Miss Whitmoyer will attend Penn State University. Central Berks Lions Club serves the Leesport, Ontelaunee and Centre Township areas.
Scholarships
Central Berks Lions Club awards scholarships