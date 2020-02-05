The Central Berks Lions Club recently presented awards to several members.
Beverly Spinka, Mohrsville, received the Melvin Jones Award, the highest distinction a Lion can receive, for dedicated humanitarian services to Lions International.
Bruce Altland, Shoemakersville, and Nancy Zipp, Dauberville, received Bing Miller Awards for character, devotion, humanitarian service and leadership in District 14-P, which encompasses all Lions Clubs in Berks and Chester counties.
Anne Ostrowski, Mohrsville, was named Lion of the Year in recognition of outstanding service, loyalty and devotion to the Central Berks Club.