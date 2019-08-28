More vehicles on the roadway, more construction, and more changes in traffic patterns create a stressful driving environment! Don’t lose your cool behind the wheel. Chestnut Knoll At Home Services and AARP invite you to attend an AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course on Sept. 17 from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville.
The course's design is an excellent reinforcement tool to the changing dynamics of driving. Even if you know the rules of the road—many have changed! Increase your safe driving skills and recognize your driving capabilities due to age-related physical changes. Throughout the course, you will learn techniques to defensive driving, and how to handle your vehicle during challenging driving conditions. Also, learn about the new technology features found in modernized vehicles. Successful completion can result in discounts on car insurance; contact your insurance agent for details.
Drivers aged 55 years and older are eligible for the course. The cost is $20 per person or $15 for AARP members, with proof of membership. All participants must bring their AARP membership card (if applicable) and a valid driver’s license.
This event includes breakfast and lunch, courtesy of Chestnut Knoll At Home Services. Seating is limited. To RSVP, call 610-473-3328.