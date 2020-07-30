When Shannon Hoffman-Sminkey’s wedding plans were hindered by the coronavirus COVID-19, Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown ensured her grandparents wouldn’t miss her big day.
The senior living community provided a complimentary shuttle bus, and, although quarantined, her grandparents were able to safely enjoy the wedding ceremony, Chestnut Knoll announced in a release.
“It was a dream come true to be able to have my grandparents be a part of my wedding day, especially during this trying time,” said Shannon in the release. “I’m also so glad that they got to witness it in a safe way.”
“A pandemic doesn’t change the needs’ of our residents. Many staff and residents have lived, worked or worshiped side-by-side one another, so it’s in our nature to go the extra mile for them,” said Shawn Barndt, executive director. “We truly are one big family.”
Shannon began her career at Chestnut Knoll working for At Home Services, which provides non-medical caregivers to assist seniors with everyday tasks in their homes.
Following high school, Shannon continued a path in health care. She enrolled in the physician assistant studies program at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a master’s degree. She then returned to Chestnut Knoll to care for residents, as well as working in internal medicine at Pottstown Medical Group.
Chestnut Knoll is well-known for its impeccable care or what staff members like to call “neighbors helping neighbors.” This is one of the reasons Shannon’s mother Denise, a former employee, entrusted the care of her parents to Chestnut Knoll.